Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96

Iconic California socialite and television personality Pat Montandon has passed away at the age of 96.
The news of her passing was announced by his son Sean Wilsey in a statement on Facebook last week.
The statement read, "My mom stopped eating a week ago and stopped drinking a few days later. I flew out from New York yesterday and spent the night at her side."
It added, "She passed away this morning but was able to see her two grandchildren, Owen and Mira Wilsey, last month. Owen and Mira called and gave her their love last night, and it was clear that she heard them. She passed surrounded by love."
However, the reason of her death has not been made public.
Montandon, famously called the “blonde beauty” by The San Francisco Chronicle became a beloved figure in San Francisco during the 1960s and 1970s.
She moved to the Bay Area with only $400 and went on to build a diverse career as an author, gossip columnist, activist, philanthropist and popular television host.
In the 1960s, Montandon entered the media industry, hosting shows like The Prize Movie and The Pat Montandon Show on KGO-TV where she reviewed movies and talked about society and celebrities.
Montandon was also popularly known for her glamorous lifestyle and high-profile parties attended by celebrities like Frank Sinatra.