Mount Etna sends ash clouds over Sicily as snow-capped peak blasts

Italy's most active volcano erupted, prompting scientists to issue a red Volcano Observatory notice for aviation, signalling a potential risk for aircraft.
According to TTW, the powerful eruption of Mount Etna on December 27, 2025, has cast a shadow over Sicily’s tourism industry, with ash clouds disrupting travel and local businesses.
The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption quickly intensified, sending jets of lava soaring more than 1,000ft (300 meters) into the sky.
While the volcano’s power is awe-inspiring, it has also caused significant disruptions to the region, including ash fall affecting popular tourist destinations and airport delays that could impact international travel.
As a top tourism destination known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and popular resorts, Sicily faces challenges with this volcanic eruption, which threatens both the tourism sector and the region’s overall appeal.
With just days remaining in the festive season, the eruption has sparked concern over the impact on tourists and local businesses.
High-altitude winds have driven a massive ash cloud to the north-east, affecting several key tourist destinations in Sicily. One of the hardest-hit areas is the Piano Provenzana ski resort, which has been blanketed in volcanic ash, creating a dramatic contrast against the winter snow.
Skiers and visitors who planned to enjoy the slopes were instead greeted with an ash-covered landscape, complicating their holiday experience.
The eruption has also affected Catania-Fontanarossa Airport, a key gateway for international travelers arriving in Sicily.
While the airport has not fully shut down, a yellow alert remains in place, and airport officials have warned of potential flight delays.
The ash cloud drifting across the region could interfere with air traffic, causing disruptions for both departing and arriving flights.