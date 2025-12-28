World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Mount Etna sends ash clouds over Sicily as snow-capped peak blasts

Snow-capped volcano blasts lava jets over 1,000ft into the sky, disrupting Sicilian skies

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mount Etna sends ash clouds over Sicily as snow-capped peak blasts
Mount Etna sends ash clouds over Sicily as snow-capped peak blasts

Italy's most active volcano erupted, prompting scientists to issue a red Volcano Observatory notice for aviation, signalling a potential risk for aircraft.

According to TTW, the powerful eruption of Mount Etna on December 27, 2025, has cast a shadow over Sicily’s tourism industry, with ash clouds disrupting travel and local businesses.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption quickly intensified, sending jets of lava soaring more than 1,000ft (300 meters) into the sky.

While the volcano’s power is awe-inspiring, it has also caused significant disruptions to the region, including ash fall affecting popular tourist destinations and airport delays that could impact international travel.

As a top tourism destination known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and popular resorts, Sicily faces challenges with this volcanic eruption, which threatens both the tourism sector and the region’s overall appeal. 

With just days remaining in the festive season, the eruption has sparked concern over the impact on tourists and local businesses.

High-altitude winds have driven a massive ash cloud to the north-east, affecting several key tourist destinations in Sicily. One of the hardest-hit areas is the Piano Provenzana ski resort, which has been blanketed in volcanic ash, creating a dramatic contrast against the winter snow.

Skiers and visitors who planned to enjoy the slopes were instead greeted with an ash-covered landscape, complicating their holiday experience.

The eruption has also affected Catania-Fontanarossa Airport, a key gateway for international travelers arriving in Sicily.

While the airport has not fully shut down, a yellow alert remains in place, and airport officials have warned of potential flight delays. 

The ash cloud drifting across the region could interfere with air traffic, causing disruptions for both departing and arriving flights.

Zelenskyy calls Putin 'man of war' after Russian attack on Kyiv region

Zelenskyy calls Putin 'man of war' after Russian attack on Kyiv region
Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96

Pat Montandon, beloved California socialite and TV host dies at 96
Strong 7.0 earthquake jolts Taiwan, shakes building in Taipei

Strong 7.0 earthquake jolts Taiwan, shakes building in Taipei
Bayeux Tapestry’s rare UK visit insured by £800 million insurance scheme

Bayeux Tapestry’s rare UK visit insured by £800 million insurance scheme
Gordon Ramsay beams with pride as daughter Holly prepares to marry Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay beams with pride as daughter Holly prepares to marry Adam Peaty
Jeffrey R. Holland, LDS Church apostle passes away at 94

Jeffrey R. Holland, LDS Church apostle passes away at 94
Which countries allow foreigners to gain citizenship easily? Find out

Which countries allow foreigners to gain citizenship easily? Find out
Kennedy Center warns $1M lawsuit against jazz musician over Trump name protest

Kennedy Center warns $1M lawsuit against jazz musician over Trump name protest
Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting

Zelenskyy and Trump to hold call with EU leaders before Florida meeting
Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post

Karoline Leavitt, husband Riccio reveal gender of baby no. 2 in heartfelt post
UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years

UK set to become world’s fifth-largest economy in coming years
Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Winter storm hits Northeast: NYC, New Jersey, Connecticut under warnings

Popular News

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark 6th wedding anniversary as they await baby no. 2
4 minutes ago
WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works
an hour ago
New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US

New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US

an hour ago