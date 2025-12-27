Strong 7.0 earthquake jolts Taiwan, shakes building in Taipei

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Taiwan, shaking buildings in Taipei.
The quake’s epicenter was about 20 miles east of Yilan County that occurred around 11:05 pm local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The residents across Taipei reported that they deeply felt tremours; however, no major damage has been reported yet.
Residents across different regions, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Taoyuan, Tainan, as well as Hualien, Yilan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin, Taitung and Chiayi counties and Keelung, Hsinchu and Chiayi heavily felt the tremours.
On December 24, Taiwan was hit with another quack, a few days following a strong quake hit the southeastern coastal county of Taitung.
According to seismic officials, Taiwan frequently face seismic activity due to its geographical location, as it is located near the junction of two tectonic plates.
Authorities are currently monitoring the situation, and issued alert for aftershocks.
Taiwan’s earthquake-resistant infrastructure has prevented major damage despite the greater magnitude.