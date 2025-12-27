World
The Bayeux Tapestry, a famous artwork created over 900 years ago is coming back to the UK

The iconic Bayeux Tapestry, a 70-meter long masterpiece depicting the historic Battle of Hastings in 1066 is set to make a rare journey from France to London next year.

To safeguard this priceless artefact during its visit to the British Museum, the UK Treasury plans to insure it for an estimated £800 million.

This tapestry wii be sent to the UK as part of a special agreement between the French and British officials.

The tapestry will be insured during its transport, storage and display through the Government Indemnity Scheme (GIS) which protects it against loss or any kind of damage.

Although, the last section of the tapestry is missing, the story ends with the Anglo-Saxon army running away after losing the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The tapestry has 58 scenes, 626 human figures and 202 horses. It doesn't show battles and military traditions but also gives valuable insights into everyday life from that time.

A Treasury spokesperson said that, without the long-standing scheme, "public museums and galleries would face a substantial commercial insurance premium, which would be significantly less cost effective," as per BBC.

The UK Treasury has received a preliminary valuation to insure the Bayeux Tapestry, which has been tentatively approved.

The huge embroidery will go on display at the British Museum in London from September 2026 to July 2027 as its usual location, the Bayeux Museum will be under renovation during that time.

