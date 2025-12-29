Varun Dhawan breaks hearts with unexpected death announcement

Varun Dhawan is mourning the loss of his beloved companion.
With his sorrowful Instagram post on Sunday, December 28, the Border 2 actor broke hearts, announcing a heartbreaking death news.
In the update, Varun dropped a video montage featuring sweet moments of his beloved dog as he expressed grief, noting that his fur baby had passed away.
“Rip angel. Today heaven gained another angel. Thank u for being a wonderful pup and an amazing sister to joey we will miss u. See u down the road,” he captioned.
The clip showed the adorable pet’s delightful moments with the Student of the Year star and his wife, Natasha Dalal, and also showed it playing at home and in a park.
Varun Dhawan’s heartbreaking post left his fellow Bollywood stars and fans mourning, who also expressed sorrow in the comments.
“Heartfelt condolences Varun,” penned actress Shilpa Shetty, while producer Zoya Akhtar stated, “I am so sorry. RIP baby.”
One of the fans commented, “May her soul rest in peace. she will be missed.”
“@varundvn Stay strong, VD. I can feel your pain. Rest in peace, dear Angel,” another fan added.
Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie:
Varun Dhawan is set to return to the big-screens with his upcoming movie Border 2, a sequel to the 1997’s Border.
The film is slated to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026.