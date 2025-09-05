Home / Sci-Tech

How to watch ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse on September 7?

'Blood Moon' will be visible across Africa, Asia, and Australia, but unfortunately, Americans will not be able to see it

Skyobservers across the UK and other parts of the world will get to watch the second and last glimpse of the total lunar eclipse of 2025 on Sunday, September 7.

The upcoming total lunar eclipse is set to fascinate skygazers after it turns into a full Moon, a deep red, creating a striking “Blood Moon.”

What time is the lunar eclipse 2025?

The lunar eclipse totality phase will start at 17:30 UTC and end at 18:11 UTC.

However, visibility of the Blood Moon in the UK depends on the moonrise times.

For example, the Moon rises at 19:25 in Norwich, while in some areas of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, it appears after 20:00.

Eastern regions will have the best viewing conditions of the last total lunar eclipse of 2025.

Notably, it will not visible in America this time.

How to watch the total lunar eclipse 2025 or Blood Moon?

Skygazers can get a clearer and better view to watch the Blood Moon with binoculars or telescopes, and unlike solar eclipses, it’s safe to watch with the naked eye.

