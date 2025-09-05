Taste of Chicago kicks off in Grant Park with dozens of food stalls

The Taste of Chicago festival kicks off today, September 5 in Grant Park for its 45th year.
In the festival, running from September 5 to 7 between 11am and 9pm, is expected to draw thousands of people eager to explore the event.
The Taste of Chicago, a summer event held every year since 1980, gives visitors the opportunity to try some of the best food that Chicago is known for.
Entry to the festival is free and most vendors accept credit cards with very few taking cash.
The world's largest food festival includes over 65 restaurants and food trucks from across the city along with live music performances.
In addition to this, there will be a drone and fireworks show along with many other fun activities for visitors to enjoy.
Entrance gates for the festival are located on Jackson Drive west of Columbus Drive, on Ida B. Wells east of Michigan Avenue, and at the intersection of Columbus Drive and Balbo Drive.
Musical performances include Lupe Fiasco at 7 pm on Friday, JoJo at 7 pm on Saturday, September 6 and Elvis Crespo at 7pm on Sunday, September 7 all on the Main Stage.
In the previous year, the festival had over 40 local restaurants and around 12 food trucks with live performances by CeeLo Green, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Jon B.