Grand Theft Auto 6 to release in May 2026, delay rumours debunked

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the highly-anticipated game of the decade, with Rockstar Games scheduled to debut on May 26, 2026.
Following a delayed announcement, several ongoing rumours have been hinting towards further delay. However, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij has debunked these rumours, calling them “clout-chasing.”
Vermeij, who predicted the initial delay earlier this year, which turned out to be accurate, said Rockstar is “confident” about the May launch.
He described, “Rockstar had a free choice and picked May 26. They'll make the final call about five months out.”
Several reports suggested Rockstar is currently working on other projects, GTA 6 remains the company’s top priority.
The eagerly-awaited game is likely to generate over $7 billion within two months of release, possibly breaking industry’s previous records.
Despite ongoing rumours, there is no indication of further delay.
Unless the company itself issues any official update, all the gaming enthusiasts confidently mark their calendars and waiting for the release of GTA 6 in May 2026 and dominate the entire gaming realm with compelling features and impressive gameplay.