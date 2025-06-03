New GTA 6 trailer sparks theory: Is Red Dead Redemption in same universe?

Rockstar Games fans are highly anticipating the connection of Red Dead Redemption in GTA 6 trailer 2.
GTA 6 is now less than a year away from the release of Rockstar Games’ next entry in its Grand Theft Auto series.
To note, Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, sending fans wild with new updates, announcements and other exciting details.
Could GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption exist in the same universe?
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user SynthPotato noticed that the weapons featured in Grand Theft Auto 6's Trailer 2 are manufactured by Duke.
This weapons manufacturer also appears frequently in Red Dead Redemption 2, with the company's logo even remaining the same across the two games.
This has led some fans to believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 are set in the same universe.
After the release of the trailer, one Grand Theft Auto 6 fan discovered a different Red Dead Redemption 2 connection, after seeing that the cash on the trailer features the Presidents depicted in Rockstar's Western title.
To not, fans will continue to discover secrets leading up to the release of GTA 6 and RDR universe.
GTA 6 release date
Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to be launched on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
On the other hand, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal its PC release.