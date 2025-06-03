New GTA 6 trailer sparks theory: Is Red Dead Redemption in same universe?

Sports

Fans believe hidden detail in GTA 6 trailer hints at connection to Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games fans are highly anticipating the connection of Red Dead Redemption in GTA 6 trailer 2.

GTA 6 is now less than a year away from the release of Rockstar Games’ next entry in its Grand Theft Auto series.

To note, Rockstar Games released the GTA 6 trailer 2 on May 6, 2025, sending fans wild with new updates, announcements and other exciting details.

Could GTA VI and Red Dead Redemption exist in the same universe?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user SynthPotato noticed that the weapons featured in Grand Theft Auto 6's Trailer 2 are manufactured by Duke.

This weapons manufacturer also appears frequently in Red Dead Redemption 2, with the company's logo even remaining the same across the two games.

This has led some fans to believe that Red Dead Redemption 2 and the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 are set in the same universe.

After the release of the trailer, one Grand Theft Auto 6 fan discovered a different Red Dead Redemption 2 connection, after seeing that the cash on the trailer features the Presidents depicted in Rockstar's Western title.

To not, fans will continue to discover secrets leading up to the release of GTA 6 and RDR universe.

GTA 6 release date

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to be launched on May 26, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

On the other hand, Rockstar Games has yet to reveal its PC release.

Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
The last tournament Kyrgios played in was the Miami Open in March, 2025
Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun
This mode places strong emphasis on strategy, as players will mix heroes with special modules
Luka Dončić uncovers LeBron James' training secrets for success
Luka Dončić hails LeBron James for his work ethic and dedication to the Los Angeles Lakers
Djokovic achieves new career milestone, joins Nadal in French Open elite club
Novak Djokovic beats British star Cameron Norrie to reach the French Open quarterfinals
Jack Draper loses to Alexander Bublik in shocking French Open exit
Jack Draper's current loss is the most surprising yet disappointing as he has not lost to a lower-ranked player than this
Fortnite new update: Chapter 6 Season 3 teaser sparks curiosity
In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, players might be able to become Superman during match
Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarter-finals with dominant victory
Coco Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals at the French Open for five years in a row
Max Verstappen breaks silence on controversial Spanish Grand Prix incident
Max Verstappen was given three penalty points on his racing license after the incident
Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Lewis Hamilton future in jeopardy after crash apology at Spanish Grand Prix
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton
Carlos Alcaraz steals the French Open limelight with heartwarming gesture against Ben Shelton
5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown
F1 drivers are earning large amounts of money, not just from their salaries but also from brand deals and other sources
Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek defeated 12th seed Elena Rybakina in a close three-set match