First Millennial saint of Catholic Church to be named at historic ceremony

A British-born Italian boy will become the first Catholic saint of the millennial generation.
According to Independent, Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia in 2006 aged 15, learned computer code to build websites to spread his faith and will now be elevated to the same level as Mother Teresa and Francis of Assisi.
The ceremony in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, which was originally set for April but was postponed after the death of Pope Francis, will be led by Pope Leo XIV and is expected to attract tens of thousands of worshippers.
Leo, elected in May to replace Francis, will now preside at such an event for the first time.
Leo will also canonise Pier Giorgio Frassati, a young Italian man who was known for helping those in need and died of polio in the 1920s.
Acutis' mother, Antonia Salzano, said earlier this year that the heart of her son's appeal to Catholic youth was that he lived the same life as others who were teenagers in the 2000s.
Other saints who died at a young age include Therese of Lisieux, who died at 24 in 1897 and was known for promoting a "Little Way" of charity; and Aloysius Gonzaga, who died at 23 in 1591 after caring for victims of an epidemic in Rome.