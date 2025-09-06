Barron Trump skips first week of sophomore year at NYU: Where is he?

Barron Trump failed to show up at New York University's Greenwich Village campus for his second year at the Stern School of Business, raising questions.
According to multiple campus security officers, the youngest son of the president has not appeared on NYU's main campus, where he was supposed to arrive on Tuesday, September 2.
An officer discussing the whereabouts of Barron shared with PEOPLE that "he's doing a semester at another NYU campus."
No further details about the campus have been disclosed amid privacy concerns, though NYU is a global network with several other locations, domestic and abroad.
Other degree-granting campuses are located in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, and the university has numerous learning centres around the world, including in LA and Washington, D.C., where his parents are currently based.
Barron relocated from Palm Beach to Trump Tower in Manhattan last year so that he could live within commuting distance from NYU's Greenwich Village campus as he began his college studies.
Though he completed his freshman year at NYU in May, he spent his summer break travelling between the Trump family properties and making plans for his future business.
He has reportedly been in meetings with business partners, developing tech projects and setting up deals, and plans to start his own company.