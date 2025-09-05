Home / World

Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire with Tesla's new pay deal

Elon Musk has been one of the richest people in the world for several years

Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire with Teslas new pay deal
Elon Musk could become world’s first trillionaire with Tesla's new pay deal

World richest person, Elon Musk could become the first trillionaire after Tesla's board approved a massive new pay package to secure his focus on the struggling electric carmaker.

In the new pay deal, which was announced on Friday, September 5, Tesla's board has suggested giving Musk a pay package worth more than $1 trillion if he achieves a series of ambitious goals over the next 10 years.

Under this plan, Tesla CEO would not receive a normal salary or bonus but only get paid if Tesla's value rise more than eight time, along with meeting other extremely challenging targets.

Tesla's board asked shareholders to support the new package which, according to chair Robyn Denholm, would motivate Musk, whom she called a "visionary leader."

"Simply put, retaining and incentivising Elon is fundamental to Tesla achieving these goals and becoming the most valuable company in history," she added.

For the new plan, Tesla would first need to hit $2 trillion market value and boost annual car deliveries to 20 million, even though it only delivered under 2 million in the previous year.

Reaching that goal will also require the company to have 1 million self-driving robotaxis actively operating and producing 1 million AI robots.

This comes after SpaceX founder received $29 billion in Tesla shares last month after US court cancelled his earlier $50 billion pay package.

You Might Like:

Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM amid property tax scandal

Angela Rayner resigns as UK Deputy PM amid property tax scandal
Angela Rayner has been serving in senior Labour Party positions since 2015

Joe Biden undergoes Mohs Surgery to treat skin cancer

Joe Biden undergoes Mohs Surgery to treat skin cancer
The former US president announced in May that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer

102-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to climb Mount Fuji

102-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to climb Mount Fuji
A Japanese man has broken the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to summit Mount Fuji

LEGO $1,000 Star Wars Death Star set sparks fan frenzy

LEGO $1,000 Star Wars Death Star set sparks fan frenzy
The brick-building company has announced its glamorous 'Star Wars', which has broken all previous records

North Korean Leader sports luxurious watch worth $14,000 at military parade

North Korean Leader sports luxurious watch worth $14,000 at military parade
The military parade outing also garnered attention as Kim Jong-un was accompanied by his daughter, Kim Ju-ae

Trump mocks death rumours ahead of dinner with tech titans

Trump mocks death rumours ahead of dinner with tech titans
Elon Musk was notably absent from the dinner President Donald Trump hosted for the top tech CEOs

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured

Mass stabbing in Manitoba First Nations community leaves one dead, six injured
The incident occurred in Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 km northeast of Winnipeg

Electric cars gain momentum with highest sales of 2025 in August

Electric cars gain momentum with highest sales of 2025 in August
The car industry might be on track to comply with the government’s ZEV target

Nobel Peace Prize speculation downplayed by Trump amid global peace talks

Nobel Peace Prize speculation downplayed by Trump amid global peace talks
Multiple countries, including Pakistan have officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer passes away at 91

Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer passes away at 91
Armani was considered the face of modern Italian elegance and creative design talent with strong business skills

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race
Jamaica elections preliminary results reveal Holness' Labour Party win 34 seats out of 63

Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight

Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight
‘Dancing With the Stars' winner Bindi Irwin undergoes multiple surgeries due to endometriosis