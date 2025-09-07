Zayn Malik's ex fiancée Perrie Edwards shares suprising news

Zayn Malik’s ex fiancée Perrie Edwards has surprised her fans with a delightful news.
The Little Mix star revealed that she’s expecting her second child with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
She took to Instagram and posted a clip flaunting her growing baby bump, noting, “Guess what hunnies…”
In one shot, Alex joins the pop icon and brings their field child as three of them bloom with happiness.
Perrie and her footballer fiancé are celebrating their growing family with fans worldwide sending congratulatory messages.
A fan commented, “Huge congrats Perrie Edwards!!! So happy for you and your growing family."
Another wished, "Amazing news, Perrie!!! Can't wait to meet the new addition. You're going to be an incredible mum again"
So thrilled for you, Perrie!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world. Baby number two is already loved,” a third noted.
The couple's love story began in 2016 when they met on the celebrity dating app Raya, and they've been inseparable ever since. They welcomed their son, Axel, in August 2021.
Alex proposed to Perrie in June 2022, and they've been engaged for over three years now.
The musician was previously engaged to One Direction member Zayn. The former pair ended their engagement in August 2015.