Rory McIlroy claims thrilling Irish Open victory with dramatic play-off win

Rory Mcllroy claimed a thrilling victory at the Irish Open on Sunday, September 7.
Mcllroy's recent victory marked his first win since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters in April.
The player narrowly defeated Swedens Joakim Lagergren on the third extra hole to win the tittle at the K Club for the second time.
In a dramatic finish, he made a 25-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole to tie Lagergren's score.
Both players scored birdies on the first two play-off holes but Mcllroy won the match when Lagergren's ball went into the water on the third hole.
After his fourth remarkable victory of the year, McIlroy told Sky Sports, "I thought it was going to be a nice homecoming, obviously coming home with a green jacket and all that, but this has been absolutely incredible."
"This has exceeded all of my expectations. I'm just so, so happy I could play the way I did this week for all of them and get the win," he added.
McIlroy and his European teammates, including Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and John Rahm will now aim to defend the Ryder Cup title against the United States at Bethpage Black in New York.