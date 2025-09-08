Kylian Mbappe makes bold prediction about Premier League title winner

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has backed Arsenal to end their long wait for a Premier League title this summer.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is determined to end his side’s reputation as serial runners-up and has spent heavily to add the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke, Martín Zubimendi and Piero Hincapié to his group, reported SI.
While those new signings are impressive, Mbappé believes the strength of Arsenal’s core of players—William Saliba, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, among others—is what could carry them over the line.
Asked for his title predictions by BILD, Mbappé acknowledged Liverpool and Manchester City as two other teams capable of lifting the trophy.
“Of course, Liverpool has to be mentioned first and foremost, as they’re determined to win one title after another,” he explained. “But I also have high hopes for Arsenal, because the core of the team has known each other for a long time, and that’s a crucial factor in football.
He added, “And Manchester City is always at the forefront anyway, with Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland.”
Mbappé was then pushed for a definitive prediction, and it was here that he offered Arsenal as future winners.