Cristiano Ronaldo earns praise from Martinez for relentless drive to 'be the best’

Portugal’s coach, Roberto Martinez, praised Cristiano Ronaldo for his relentless drive to be the best.
Cristiano Ronaldo even after turning 40 shows no signs of slowing down as he recently surpassed his long-term rival Lionel Messi in a remarkable statistics.
In Portugal's first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Armenia, Ronaldo scored two goals, bringing his total to 39 goals in World Cup qualifying games.
Martinez, while praising Ronaldo, said, "He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time," as per ESPN.
"The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he has every day. He's a winner. He's hungry to be the best," he added.
Ronaldo still hasn’t announced when he will retire from football and also extended his career with the Saudi football club Al Nassr by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now fully focused on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, since the World Cup is the only major trophy he hasn't won yet.
Overall, CR7 has scored 941 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.
Portugal will next face Hungary in a crucial match, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9.