Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Lionel Messi, moves closer to another historic record

Cristiano Ronaldo even after turning 40 shows no signs of slowing down as he recently surpassed his long-term rival Lionel Messi in a remarkable statistics.
In Portugal's first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Armenia, Ronaldo scored two goals, bringing his total to 39 goals in World Cup qualifying games.
This surpasses Messi's 36 goals and also put Ronaldo just two goals away from breaking Carlos Ruiz's record to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Joao Felix, Ronaldo's new teammate at Al Nassr, also scored two goals, helping the team lead Group F in the Nations League.
In the same match, Ronaldo and other players also honoured his late teammate Diogo Jota who tragically passed away in a car accident in July along with his brother Andre Silva.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now fully focused on winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, since the World Cup is the only major trophy he hasn't won yet.
FIFA World Cup, which is going to take place in the US, Canada and Mexico is likely Ronald's last chance to win the prestigious trophy.
After a strong win over Armenia, Portugal will next face Hungary in a crucial match, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9.