Beéle MMS leak: Isabella Ladera blasts ex-boyfriend for breaching privacy  

Miami-based model Isabella Ladera has publicly called out her ex-beau and renowned singer, Beéle, for breaching privacy.
The Venezuelan influencer shared her concerns in a brief statement shared on her official Instagram account on Monday, September 8.
Ladera additionally accused Beéle of allegedly leaking private moments from their relationship days, without her consent.
"I am profoundly devastated. An intimate and private moment was leaked without my consent, an act that is one of the cruellest betrayals I’ve lived. That video was only in the hands of two people: the other person and me," the 26-year-old internet personality added.
She continued, "I am here, standing tall, and with my head held high. For me. For my family. And for all the women who have been victims of a narcissist."
At one point, Ladera claimed that the Colombian singer-songwriter intentionally leaked the MMS in an attempt to harm her public-figure persona.
"This act doesn’t just put my privacy at risk, it also goes against my dignity and has caused immense pain to me and my family… The worst part has been receiving hate and judgment while the real person responsible remains silent," she penned.
According to media reports, Ladera also assured Beéle online to deal with the matter legally and will officially file violence against women charges against him as she "won’t allow this to destroy" her.
It is worth noting that the supermodel's emotional statement follows several tabloids in Latin America sharing a 6-minute, 42-second video that shows private moments online.
It was later reported that the couple in the viral footage was Isabella Ladera and her former boyfriend, Beéle.
As of now, neither the 22-year-old musician nor his representatives has shared any statement on this matter.
For those unaware, Isabella Ladera announced her high-profile breakup with Beéle in July 2024.