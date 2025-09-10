Emmanuel Macron appoints Sebastien Lecornu as France’s new PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his ally Sebastien Lecornu as the new prime minister on Tuesday, September 10.
This decision came just one day after François Bayrou lost a vote of confidence.
Lecornu who has served as France's armed forces minister for the past three years, was a top candidate for the role.
As per multiple reports, Lecornu has been tasked with working with political parties to approve France’s next budget.
With his appointment, Lecornu has become the fifth prime minister of Macron's second term.
Macron’s appointment of Lecornu signals his intent to continue a minority government that backs his pro-business reforms, including tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy and raising the retirement age.
Lecornu will have to deal with the same issues as the previous prime minister such as passing budget that reduces spending despite not having a parliamentary majority.
Notably, France’s public debt is rapidly increasing, reaching €3.3 trillion earlier this year which is 114% of the country’s GDP.
On the other hand, shortly after Lecornu's appointment, the newly prime minster has been crticized by both left-and right-wing parties, noting that he will face significant challenges in his new role.