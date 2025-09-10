Over 200 arrested as 'Block Everything' protests paralyse France

Protesters across different French cities have taken over the streets, as they disrupt traffic flow, burn trash cans and clash with police over the "Block Everything" movement.
On Wednesday, September 10, more than 200 protesters were arrested for showcasing anger over planned budget cuts and the political class.
Many demonstrators vented their anger against President Emmanuel Macron, who is already facing political turmoil after the parliamentary opposition united to defeat his government on Monday.
In Paris, police fired tear gas on youth protesters blocking the entrance to a high school, and firefighters removed burnt objects from a barricade.
Police said they had stopped a large group of about 1,000 protesters from entering the Gare du Nord train station in the city.
The "Block Everything" movement's central aim was a total shutdown of the country on Wednesday, with supporters urged to avoid work and shopping at large and engage in "peaceful occupation of symbolic locations."
Moreover, the plan to block everything emerged after former Prime Minister Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote on Monday and Macron named close ally, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, to replace him.
He is France's fifth prime pinister in less than two years, and the fourth in 12 months.