Apple Watch Ultra 3 unveiled with new hypertension feature: Check price 

At the Apple event 2025, the Cupertino-based tech giant has finally released the Apple Watch Ultra 3 alongside the highly anticipated flagship iPhone 17 and other major launches.
The recently launched Apple Watch Ultra 3 comes with upgraded displays and a comprehensive suite of advanced features that are discussed below.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 specs
The flagship Apple Watch Ultra 3 consists of the largest-ever Apple Watch screen, featuring bezels and an always-on OLED Retina screen with enhanced off-angle brightness.
Furthermore, it provides 42 hours of battery life, making it the longest-lasting watch ever launched by Apple.
Under the hood, the watch is equipped with a S10 chip, up from the S9 in the Watch Ultra 2, delivering top-notch performance.
For the first time, the company integrated cutting-edge health features, including blood pressure monitoring, a feature that efficiently tracks hypertension timely and provides alerts to users and offers valuable insights to prevent severe complications.
Moreover, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 consists of texting via satellite feature, which lets users send emergency messages in remote areas with poor cellular connectivity.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 pre orders and availability
All the Apple’s recently unveiled watches, including Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, and Watch SE are currently available for pre orders.
Apple Watch Ultra 3 price
However, Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be officially available from September 19 at $799.