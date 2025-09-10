Apple introduces Apple Watch SE 3 and Watch Series 11: Check specs, price

Apple has officially launched its three new Apple Watch configurations, including Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 at "Awe Dropping" event 2025 on September 9, 2025.
Here is an overview of the key features and specifications of two Apple Watch models — the Watch Series 11 and the Watch SE 3.
Apple Watch Series 11 specs
The recently launched Apple Watch Series 11 integrates the advanced health features that provide you with alerts about hypertension, and has a heart sensor to assess your vascular system.
The Cupertino-based tech giant has planned to notify nearly one million people living with undiagnosed hypertension.
Apart from Series 11, the latest hypertension alerts will be accessible on its previous iterations, including apple watch series 10 and apple watch series 9.
Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 11 can analyse your sleep quality with the new Sleep Score features factors such as sleep duration, consistency, and more.
For connectivity, it comes with 5G connectivity, bringing an improvement over the existing LTE connectivity options.
In terms of battery performance, the watch gets up to 24 hours of battery life, ensuring convenience.
Apple Watch Series 11 pricing and colours
The Apple Watch Series 11 comes in Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and a new Space Gray, and is priced at $399.
Apple Watch SE 3 specs
The Apple Watch SE 3 is accessible in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes and features a faster chip, the S10, offering a significant enhancement over the S8 chip used in its predecessor, Apple Watch SE 2.
It offers all-day 18-hour battery life, and for the first time, and supports enhanced charging.
Additionally, the Watch SE 3 features wrist temperature sensing that allows retrospective ovulation estimates and provides valuable insights.
Apple Watch SE 3 pricing
Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at $249. Notably, it is available in Midnight and Starlight aluminum cases.