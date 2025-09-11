Jennifer Aniston stuns in black mini dress to promote ‘The Morning Show’ S4

Jennifer Aniston is promoting The Morning Show in style!
On Wednesday, September 10, the Friends star made sure all eyes are on her she arrived to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote the upcoming fourth season of her series, The Morning Show.
For the appearance, Anniston slipped into a stunning sleeveless black minidress, putting her toned legs on display.
The 56-year-old actress styled her hair in light waves, letting it cascade past her shoulders as she added few inches to her already tall frame with a pair of open-toed, black heels.
She completed her elegant look with a pair of fashionable shades as well as flashy, gold-hooped earrings.
For her makeup, Aniston added a warm blush to her cheekbones and opted for a nude glossy tint on her lips.
The ethereal appearance of the star comes after she attended the NYC premiere of the Apple TV+ show on Tuesday.
Jennifer Aniston, who portrays the character of Alexandra 'Alex' Levy in the show, was supported by her boyfriend and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis during the starry event, held at the Museum of Modern Art.
In addition to the Murder Mystery star, the Apple TV+ series also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm.
The fourth season of The Morning Show is set to begin airing episodes beginning on September 17.