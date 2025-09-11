Nepal crises worsens as hundreds rush to leave amid political chaos

Hundred of people are attempting to leave Nepal as the army steps in to restore stability following violent protests.
On Tuesday night, September 9, Nepal's army seized control of the capital following two days of massive protests over social media ban.
The demonstration escalated to such a severe level that protestors burned the presidential residence and government buildings which eventually forced the prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to resign and escape for safety.
After the airport opened again on Wednesday night and international flights started running on Thursday, September 11, a large number of people attempted to leave the country.
During a short pause in the curfew, people rushed to buy essential foods while armed soldiers patrolled the streets, checked vehicles and provided help where needed.
On Monday, September 8, thousands of young people protested near parliament in Kathmandu after the government temporarily banned social media platforms, claiming that they had not complied with regulations.
Although, the ban was lifted earlier that day, the protests continued due to anger over the deaths of around 30 protestors caused by the police.
On Wednesday, September 10, protest leader met with the army in Kathmandu to discuss appointing a temporary leader.
However, it was still unclear who would lead Nepal's government next.