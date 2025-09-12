Former NBA player Jason Collin undergoes brain tumour treatment 

Jason Collins, the NBA’s first openly gay player, is currently undergoing brain tumor treatment.
The NBA released a statement to confirm the news, which reads, “NBA Ambassador and 13-year NBA veteran Jason Collins is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.”
“Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason’s health and well-being,” Collins' family said in a statement by the NBA.
For those unaware, the 46-year-old retired in 2014 following a successful career of 13 years, beginning and ending with the Nets.
Collins played with different teams, including the New Jersey Nets, Memphis, Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston, Washington, and later the Brooklyn Nets.
In 2013, he made history as the first openly gay athlete to play in one of the four major North American sports leagues.
The Nets supported the American basketball player, saying, “Sending our love and support to @jasoncollins98 and his family.”
Collins averaged up to 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game throughout his career. His exceptional season came in 2004-05, when he averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds with the Nets.