Usha Vance comforts Charlie Kirk's widow as influencer's casket arrives in Arizona 

Charlie Kirk's casket was flown on Air Force Two, Vice President JD Vance's plane, from Utah to Arizona.
The conservative activist was fatally shot on Wednesday afternoon at a speaking event at a Utah Valley university.
Vance was seen helping carry Charlie's casket on a tarmac in Salt Lake City, Utah, while the second lady, Usha Vance, stepped off the plane in Phoenix holding hands with his widow, Erika Kirk.
Both of them were dressed in all black and sunglasses as they walked off the aircraft with JD Vance trailing behind.
With Erika keeping her gaze down, the second lady put her arm around the mother-of-two as she guided her down the stairs.
Charlie's two young children and parents were also on board the flight.
The 31-year-old was killed when a single bullet struck his neck as he was discussing gun violence in front of more than 3,000 people in the crowd at a UVU rally on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities suspect the fatal shot came from the top of the Losee Center of the Orem campus, about 200 feet away from where Charlie was sitting in the open air.
On Thursday night, shared security footage showed the suspect running from the roof of a building and fleeing.
The FBI has offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for Charlie's death.
The right-wing activist rose to fame after founding Turning Point USA in 2012, an organisation that advocates for conservative politics on high school, college, and university campuses.
A funeral is planned for next week, which President Trump said he will attend.