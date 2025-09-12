Nepal protests claim 51 lives, over 1,300 injured amid unrest

In Nepal's recent protest, 51 people have lost their lives with more than 1,300 people injured.
Among those who lost their lives were 21 protestors, nine prisoners, three police officers and 18 others.
On Monday, September 8, thousands of young people protested near parliament in Kathmandu who believed that Nepal's leaders are corrupt, self-serving and nepotistic.
These protests were also against the government's temporary ban social media platforms, which it claimed were not complying with regulations. The ban was lifted earlier that day.
The demonstration escalated to such a severe level that protestors burned the presidential residence and government buildings which eventually forced the prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to resign and escape for safety.
According to the authorities, 17 people died in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital and the remaining two deaths occurred in the eastern city of Itahari.
On Tuesday night, September 9, Nepal's army seized control of the capital.
After the airport opened again on Wednesday night and international flights started running on Thursday, September 11, a large number of people attempted to leave the country.
On the other hand, Nepal’s former chief justice, Sushila Karki is expected to become the interim prime minister.