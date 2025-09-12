Sushila Karki becomes Nepal’s first female PM following deadly protests 

Nepal appointed its first female prime minister on Friday, September 12, following violent protests that led to government upheaval.
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s former chief justice, has been appointed as the country’s interim prime minister at the age of 73.
As per BBC, she was sworn in during a short ceremony after reaching an agreement with the protest leaders.
In Nepal's recent protest, 51 people have lost their lives with more than 1,300 people injured.
Among those who lost their lives were 21 protestors, nine prisoners, three police officers and 18 others.
On Monday, September 8, thousands of young people protested near parliament in Kathmandu after the government temporary ban social media platforms, which it claimed were not complying with regulations.
The demonstration escalated to such a severe level that protestors burned the presidential residence and government buildings which eventually forced the prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to resign and escape for safety.
Karki is seen as the honest and trustworthy while student leaders from Gen Z generation are backing her to head the interim government.
As per the reports, parliament is now expected to be dissolved soon and the new government must hold general elections within six months.