Google to phase out its Weather app on Wear OS 6 

Google will phase out its Weather app on Wear OS 6, but it will still work for select users.
On Wear OS 5 or earlier, there are no specific changes, and users can “continue to use and download the existing Weather app from the Play Store.”
This is followed by forecasts for the next eight hours or five days, including sunrise/sunset details.
Moreover, it provides watch face complications and the Tiles for Forecast, Sun, and UV Index. A Material 3 redesign isn’t expected.
For Wear OS 6, if you have already downloaded the app, you can keep using it; however, it will not be offered in new downloads.
The Alphabet-owned Google highlighted that most watches now include OEM or third-party weather apps.
Pixel Watch owners will automatically receive a significant upgrade to the latest Pixel Weather app.
Moreover, Gemini or Google Assistant can offer weather updates on Wear OS 3+ devices.
Watch owners on Wear OS 6 will be automatically directed to the latest Pixel Weather app.
“Your watch will automatically come with (or be upgraded to) the new Pixel Weather app. You don’t need to do anything.”