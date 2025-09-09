Google expands AI search feature to five new languages

Google is expanding its AI-powered search feature, AI Mode to five more languages.
The new update will allow users to access AI Mode in Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Brazilian Portuguese.
Previously, Google's AI-powered search feature was only available in English for over six months.
By expanding this feature, the search engine technology now makes it easy for users to ask detailed questions in their own language and get more accurate and in-depth information online.
AI mode was first introduced in March as a trial feature for Google One AI Premium users, using Gemini 2.5 to provide context-aware answers which later rolled out globally.
According to Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Product Management at Google Search, the company is focused on making AI Mode accessible to a broader global audience, as per TechJuice.
AI Mode can currently be accessed through a special tab on search results or a button in the search bar.
Several experts hinted that Google may eventually make it default search experience.
With the launch of Google's AI search tool, concerns arose that that these features are affecting website traffic by reducing the number of clicks.
However, Google said its AI search tools are not harming any website's traffic and publishers still receive billions of clicks daily.