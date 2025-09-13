What is a Groyper? Look into controversial movement linked to Kirk killing

The killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has reignited attention on a long-simmering feud within elements of the far right, particularly between Kirk and the so-called "Groyper" movement led by white nationalist Nick Fuentes.
Kirk was shot and killed on September 10 during an appearance at Utah Valley University. As authorities investigate the motive, online speculation has turned toward extremist factions that once targeted Kirk—specifically, Fuentes' "Groyper Army," which has long accused him of being insufficiently radical.
Despite his confrontational style, Kirk was frequently attacked from the right for being too moderate. During the 2019 "Groyper Wars," Fuentes' supporters disrupted Turning Point USA events, challenging Kirk on immigration and LGBTQ rights while labeling him a "gatekeeper" of establishment conservatism.
Now, as the public searches for answers in Kirk's assassination, that conflict within far-right is back in the spotlight—with renewed scrutiny on the rhetoric and influence of Fuentes and his followers.
Social media users have also questioned whether early claims by officials that the suspect, apprehended late Thursday, was tied to left-wing extremism were premature, pointing instead to possible links to the far-right.
As of Friday afternoon, it remained unclear what the motive was in the Kirk shooting, or the political ideology of the alleged gunman.
Robinson's family said he had become "more political" in recent years, according to police. The markings on the bullet casings suggest the subject was steeped in meme culture and made references to online taunts and anti-fascist messages.