  By Syeda Fazeelat
Shefali Shah reflects on turbulent first marriage and choosing herself

Shefali Shah tied the knot with Harsh Chhaya in 1997 after meeting on the sets of 'Hasratein'

Veteran actor Shefali Shah recently spoke about her first marriage to actor Harsh Chhaya, calling it a turbulent phase that prompted her to choose herself over staying silent.

During a conversation on a podcast under Spotlight Sessions for Zoom’s YouTube channel, the 52-year-old reflected on how women are rarely told they are enough on their own.

She said no one ever reminded her that failed relationships do not define a person’s worth, or that it is okay to walk away if something doesn't work.

While reflecting back to the worst phase of her life, the Jalsa actress stated “It may be happening every day, but there’s that one moment when you realise, ‘Okay, this can kill me. I can’t do this anymore.’”

Furthermore, the Delhi Crime alum revealed that this clarity came following her first marriage that ended. She stated the decision gave her maximum strength and resilience, saying, ““I realised I cannot stay in a situation that doesn’t bring me joy or make me feel valued. I am not pizza — I can’t satisfy everyone.”

For those unaware, Shefali tied the knot with Harsh Chhaya in 1997 after meeting on the sets of Hasratein. The couple separated three years later and divorced in 2000.

Later on, Shefali married Vipul Shah in 2000, and now lives there happily ever after.

