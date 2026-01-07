Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Ben Affleck addresses Oscars’ Best Director snub over ‘Argo’ movie

Ben Affleck's 2012 political drama, ‘Argo’, received Oscar nomination in seven categories except for Best Director award

  • By Hafsa Noor
Ben Affleck has opened up about getting snubbed by Oscars over the Best Director nod for his film, Argo.

The Batman star directed and starred the 2012 political drama, which received nomination in seven Oscar categories, but not in Best Director one.

During his appearance Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, Ben recalled, "It was the year, the horrible thing of everyone telling you, 'You're gonna get nominated, you're gonna get nominated for director.”

He added, “And so, of course, I wake up that morning, and sure enough - and, by the way, it's not (unlike) any other morning that I had not been nominated for Best Director. But all of a sudden, it's a massive embarrassment. I woke up and people (said), 'You didn't get nominated.'"

The host Jimmy then teased him, noting, "I think you're underselling this. Because Argo, not only was it nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, you won Best Picture. You starred in it and directed it, and you were not nominated in either category... It's as if the movie directed itself.”

Ben also recalled how he attended the Critics Choice Awards the day he learned of the snub and was asked about the news by every reporter on the red carpet.

To note, Argo won Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

