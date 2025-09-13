Nepal lifts curfew as streets return to normal after deadly protests

The streets of Nepal's capital are returning to normal after authorities lifted a curfew on Saturday, September 13.
The situation has now settled down in Kathmandu and the nearby areas of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur following the appointment of the country's first female prime minister after a week of deadly protests that left at least 51 people dead and also led to the government's collapse.
Massive protests erupted on Monday, September 8 in response to social media ban which soon turned violent as demonstrators attacked presidential residence and government buildings which eventually forced the prime minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli to resign and escape for safety.
Among those who lost their lives were 21 protestors, nine prisoners, three police officers and 18 others.
The authorities announced that people were allowed to move around without any restrictions with shops and traffic back on the street as normal.
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s former chief justice, has been appointed as the country’s interim prime minister on Friday, September 12, at the age of 73.
On her first day as prime minister, Karki visited injured protestors in Kathmandu hospital and promised that she would work for the good of the nation.
Karki is now responsible for forming a caretaker cabinet and arrange national elections within six months.