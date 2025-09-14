Taylor Swift confirmed to skip deposition in Blake-Justin case post-ruling

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle takes shocking twist after judge gives final verdict on Taylor Swift’s deposition.
The Grammy winner was initially going to be subpoenaed by the American director’s team back in May.
Justin’s legal team alleged in a court filing that Taylor agreed to a deposition in October, however, her lawyer shared that she never voluntarily agreed to it.
In new ruling, Judge Liman denied extension to the actor and the Wayfarer Partie, allowing the pop icon to not sit for a deposition.
As per Deadline, the judge stated, “The Wayfarer Parties have not similarly demonstrated good cause for their requested extension. The only justification they have provided for the extension is their assertion that Swift’s preexisting professional obligations now prevent her from appearing for a deposition prior to October 20, 2025.”
The ruling continued, “The Wayfarer Parties have provided no discussion of when they began attempting to schedule the deposition. Discovery has been ongoing in this case for approximately six months.”
It continued, “The Wayfarer Parties previously requested Swift’s deposition in May 2025 before ultimately withdrawing the subpoena. They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift. Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.”
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal case:
Blake Lively filed a bombshell lawsuit against the It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni in December 2024.
Later on, Justin submitted a $300 million counter-case lawsuit against Blake for defamation.