Elon Musk buys $1B Tesla shares as stock surges

Elon Musk has purchased about $1 billion of Tesla shares for the first time in more than five years.
Musk's stock purchase, carried out through a revocable trust on September 12 was revealed in a regulatory filing on Monday.
The disclosure came just days after Tesla's board suggested new pay plan for Musk that could give him close to $1 trillion in compensation if he successfully achieves certain performance target.
At that time, Tesla's board asked shareholders to support the new package which, according to chair Robyn Denholm, would motivate Musk, whom she called a "visionary leader."
To receive the full payout, SpaceX founder must raise Tesla's market value from its current $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion, launch one million self driving taxis and one million robots and increase the company's profit to more than 24 times what they were last year.
Musk's stock purchase boosted investor confidence, causing Tesla's share price to rise over 6% on Monday morning.
However, the company has been facing difficulties in recent quarters with falling global car sales and sales are expected to decline further in the final quarter of the year when a US tax credit for electric vehicle purchases ends in September.