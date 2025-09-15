Atlantic hurricane season may develop new storm Gabrielle

The National Hurricane Center has warned that a tropical depression could develop in the Atlantic this week near the Cabo Verde Islands.
Although the system is now producing unorgainzed rain and thunderstorms, dry and stable air will probably slow down its growth in the next few days.
However, according to the National Hurricane Center, it could still develop into a tropical depression by the middle or later part of next week as it moves west-northwest across the central Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph.
If it strengthens enough to become a tropical storm, it will be named Gabrielle which is the next name scheduled on the 2025 storm naming list.
As of now, the potential tropical system is not expected to impact the United States.
If it develops into a storm, it will turn north and move along a path that keeps it east of the Bahamas.
However, it's still uncertain where the current tropical waves will move or which areas they might affect.
According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 97% of tropical cyclones happen during hurricane season.
When does the Atlantic hurricane season end?
The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30.