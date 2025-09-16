Ricky Hatton's friend breaks silence on finding boxing legend dead

Ricky Hatton’s manager, Paul Speak, found his body after concerns when he hadn’t attended event in the evening prior
According to British Boxing News, it was Ricky Hatton’s long-term manager and friend, Paul Speak, who discovered his body in the early hours of Sunday morning on September 14, 2025.
The 46-year-old was due to attend an event the evening before but failed to show, raising alarm among his family and friends.
Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Manchester. The police were called by Paul Speak to attend the scene at 6:45am where they “found the body of a 46-year-old man.”
Boxing pundit and author, Steve Bunce, explained that it was Paul Speak that first went to Ricky’s home after he failed to show at an event on Saturday night.
Bunce told 5Live, “On the Saturday night, Ricky hadn’t gone to a boxing show. Speaky had found out Sunday morning. Speaky went round and let himself into the house. In fact, it was Paul Speak who found his great friend and the people’s champion, Ricky Hatton.”
“Speaky deserves a little bit of love, you can’t even begin to imagine. It’s a 25-year relationship they’ve had as his commercial and business manager, but more than that it’s his close friend. It’s his confidant. I can’t think of another relationship like it in sport, to be perfectly honest. So Speaky was the one who found him,” Buncey added.
The Greater Manchester police have said it did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding Ricky Hatton’s death.