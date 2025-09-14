Ricky Hatton, British boxing icon passed away at 46

The British former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton has passed away at the age of 46.
As per BBC, the police reported that a 46-year-old man was discovered dead at his home in Hyde, Tameside, Greater Manchester earlier today.
It further stated that the death appears to be from natural and is not being treated as suspicious.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed to the media that officers were called to Bowlacre Road, Hyde at around 6.45am after a member of the public reported concerns.
“A 46-year-old man was sadly found deceased at the scene. At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesperson said.
Hatton, famously known as "The Hitman," had a successful career from 1997 to 2012, winning championships in two weight divisions.
In July, he announced his plans to make a comeback in December in Dubai, marking his first professional fight after being retired for 13 years.
During his career, Hatton achieved major wins against top fighters like Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo.
Hatton ended his professional boxing career with a knockout defeat in 2012 but made a brief comeback to the sport in 2022 for an exhibition match against Marco Antonio Barrera.