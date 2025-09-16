Oscar-winning actor Robert Redford passes away at age of 89 in Utah residence 

Robert Redford has been found dead in his residence in Utah!
According to The New York Times, the Oscar-winning star tragically passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, September 16.
Robert was discovered to have died in his sleep in his home in Utah, outside of Provo, the chief executive of the publicity firm, Rogers & Cowan PMK, Cindi Berger, said in a somber statement.
The announcement read, "Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly."
Berger additionally urged the media outlets and the deceased actor's fans to respect his family, who are going through a tough phase.
Robert was known for his exceptional character in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men.
He also directed award-winning films, including Ordinary People and A River Runs Through It.
In 1984, he transformed a struggling film festival into what's now known as The Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah.
The critically acclaimed actor last appeared in the 2017 Netflix film, Our Souls at Night, alongside American actress and activist Jane Fonda, and 2018 film, The Old Man & the Gun.