Gwyneth Paltrow struggling to sell off her shady wellness brand: Report 

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently expressed her desire to sell off her wellness brand, Goop.
But new report suggests that buyers are not interested in buying this shady company.
A source spilled to Radar Online that the Iron Man star is resentful to see Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon profiting from their companies for mega millions.
For those unversed, Hailey’s brand Rhode was sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, and in 2021 Reese got $900 million for her company, Hello Sunshine.
“Gwyneth isn't a billionaire, but her stake in Goop is worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” said an insider.
The source however shared that it’s “hard to argue that Goop is at a peak, especially after Gwyneth has been forced to restructure and conduct layoffs,” explained a source.
Another insider mentioned that it's tough for Gwyneth “because she sees what Hailey and Reese were able to do with their sales”.
“They sold at top of the market and made a fortune doing it,” remarked a source.
Therefore, the insider noted, “Even with Creative Artists Agency helping her hunt for buyers, Gwyneth would like a deal that's at least comparable to the $900 million Reese got”.
However, the source pointed out that she’d “rather hang onto control than settle for a bargain-basement purchase price”.
But the smell of her candle product is risky too, there’s a “version of this whole situation where Gwyneth goes down with the ship”.
Meanwhile, the Sense and Sensibility actress’ “pride means she's not going to accept a lowball offer, or anything that can be perceived in the press that way,” concluded an insider.