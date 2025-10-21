Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs might have lost all hopes of parole after the United States of America's White House denied supporting the disgraced rap mogul.
On Tuesday, October 21, President Donald Trump's representative declined the ongoing speculations of considering commuting the sentence of the Bad Boy Records CEO.
For the unversed, a few days before the White House's statement, TMZ reported that Trump's official revealed that the politician has been considering granting mercy to Diddy after his intense sentencing verdict was announced.
Earlier this month, District Court of Lower Manhattan Judge, Arun Subramanian, ordered the 55-year-old rap icon to be sentenced to prison for 50 months after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Now Trump told ABC News, "I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn't matter whether they like me or don't."
"I got along with him great. He seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard," the politician noted.
This update comes after Sean Diddy Combs publicly notified a US federal court of their plans to appeal the rap mogul's conviction and 50-month prison sentence.
The rapper had asked for a 14-month sentence that would have seen him released soon after the trial ended due to time spent in jail while awaiting trial, but prosecutors sought more than 11 years.
To note, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September 2024 due to his connection to sex trafficking and human racketeering.