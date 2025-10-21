Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal

The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of trafficking and racketeering

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs call for governmental aid denied after public appeal
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' call for governmental aid denied after public appeal

Sean 'Diddy' Combs might have lost all hopes of parole after the United States of America's White House denied supporting the disgraced rap mogul.

On Tuesday, October 21, President Donald Trump's representative declined the ongoing speculations of considering commuting the sentence of the Bad Boy Records CEO.

For the unversed, a few days before the White House's statement, TMZ reported that Trump's official revealed that the politician has been considering granting mercy to Diddy after his intense sentencing verdict was announced.

Earlier this month, District Court of Lower Manhattan Judge, Arun Subramanian, ordered the 55-year-old rap icon to be sentenced to prison for 50 months after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Now Trump told ABC News, "I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts. If I think someone was mistreated, it wouldn't matter whether they like me or don't."

"I got along with him great. He seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile. It’s hard," the politician noted.

This update comes after Sean Diddy Combs publicly notified a US federal court of their plans to appeal the rap mogul's conviction and 50-month prison sentence.

The rapper had asked for a 14-month sentence that would have seen him released soon after the trial ended due to time spent in jail while awaiting trial, but prosecutors sought more than 11 years.

To note, Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September 2024 due to his connection to sex trafficking and human racketeering. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release
The MCU star's new film, 'Eternity', will be released in theatres on Thanksgiving

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap
'The Kardashians' star drops heartfelt birthday snaps for her daughter, Kim Kardashian, on Instagram

Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60

Paulina Tamayo, renowned Ecuadorian singer dies at 60
The Ecuadorian icon, who rose to international fame due to her immense talent, has died at the age of 60

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s secret wedding venue and date revealed
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a joint Instagram post

Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway receives top honor at Golden Heart Awards with Adam Shulman
The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress turns head at the 2025 Golden Heart Awards ceremony in New York City

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission

Louis Tomlinson names celebrity he 'despise' forever in shocking admission
The One Direction former member opened up about a celebrity he still can't forgive following Liam Payne's passing

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast

Hulu revives fan-favorite 'Prison Break' reboot with mind-blowing cast
'Prison Break' was initially premiered on Fox in 2005

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage stays strong amid health struggles

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel’s marriage stays strong amid health struggles
The 'Selfish' singer announced that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease in July 2025

Jennifer Aniston wedding plans to Jim Curtis spark inner circle concerns

Jennifer Aniston wedding plans to Jim Curtis spark inner circle concerns
The 'Friends' alum is eager to marry new boyfriend Jim Curtis

Blake Lively issues stern warning amid new claims emerge in Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively issues stern warning amid new claims emerge in Justin Baldoni legal battle
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been embroiled in a legal dispute after shared screen in 'It Ends With Us'

'Stranger Things’ season 5: Creators give shocking update on Joseph Quinn

'Stranger Things’ season 5: Creators give shocking update on Joseph Quinn
Duffer Brothers reveal whether Joseph Quinn will appear in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Joe Jonas reacts to ex-Taylor Swift’s new album with subtle remark

Joe Jonas reacts to ex-Taylor Swift’s new album with subtle remark
The Jonas Brothers member made a public comment about Taylor Swift years after their high-profile split