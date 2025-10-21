Entertainment

Kris Jenner rings in Kim Kardashian's 45th birthday with epic childhood snap

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner penned heartiest wishes for her second-eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, with a sweet tribute. 

On Tuesday, October 21, the 69-year-old momager turned to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt homage to the SKIMS founder with never-before-seen throwback photo.

The Kardashians alum scribbled emotional noted that read, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, funny, smart, bold, brave, determined, kind, loving, loyal, fearless daughter Kimberly."

"From the moment you came into this world, you changed my life forever. You have been the greatest gift, my inspiration, my ride or die, my best friend, and one of the biggest blessings I could ever ask for," Kris added.

Her statement continued, "There is not a day that goes by that I am not in awe of you. Your drive, your heart, your strength, and your work ethic are an inspiration to me and to us all!!! You are the most incredible mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend."

She concluded her birthday note by expressing gratitude to God for giving her the best of a kind daughter in Kim’s form.

"Happy birthday, my Kimberly. I love you more than you will ever imagine," the mother-of-six noted.

In addition to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner shares her two other daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian and a son, Rob Kardashian, with her first ex-husband, Robert Kardashian.

However, she is also a mother of her two other daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, whom she co-parents with her second former life partner, Caitlyn Jenner.

