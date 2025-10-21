Entertainment

Elizabeth Olsen says she won't do movies with no confirmed theatrical release

The MCU star's new film, 'Eternity', will be released in theatres on Thanksgiving

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Elizabeth Olsen is not satisfied with just making movies for streaming platforms!

Talking to InStyle magazine, the WandaVision actress revealed that she no longer signs on to Hollywood studio movies that do not have a guaranteed theatrical release.

"If a movie is made independently and only sells to a streamer, then fine. But I don't want to make something where [streaming is] the end-all," Olsen said.

Highlighting the beauty of cinema, she added, "I think it's important for people to gather as a community, to see other humans, be together in a space."

Since her portrayal of Scarlet Witch in the MCU 2022 release Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen has strictly made indie movies, including the upcoming A24 rom-com, Eternity.

Olsen has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since debuting her renowned character in the post-credits scene of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Talking about her MCU experience, the Love & Death actress said, "Making the films are fun. Goofy. It's ridiculous. We're grown people like children on a playground."

"We're flying. We're shooting things out of our hands. And it's a character that I've gotten to return to so many times after over 10 years. It's good to put her down and then I miss her and I want her back. I'd jump at the opportunity to be in her shoes again," she added.

Her upcoming film Eternity, co-stars Miles Teller and Callum Turner and will see theatrical release on November 26, 2025.

