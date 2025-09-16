Marc Weinstock departs from Paramount after Skydance merger

Marc Weinstock has departed from his role as president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures, marking a major executive change after the studio’s recent merger with Skydance.
Weinstock took the position in Paramount in February 2019 after working as president of Annapurna Pictures, where he finalised a distribution agreement with MGM.
In 2022, he got promoted to oversee Paramount’s global marketing and distribution team.
Throughout his journey at Paramount, he led multiple innovative campaigns for multiple hit, such as Top Gun: Maverick — Paramount’s several box-office hits ever, A Quiet Place: Day One, Smile, and Sonic the Hedgehog.
Before Paramount, Weinstock was positioned over the top roles at 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures, overseeing marketing for films such as The Revenant, The Martian, Logan, and more.
Several reports suggested Motion picture marketing czar Josh Goldstine is in final talks to join Paramount as the new Global Head of Marketing and Distribution.
Weinstock’s exit comes after other high-profile departures, including Chief Communications Officer Justin Dini, Paramount Motion Picture Group chief Michael Ireland, co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins, and more.