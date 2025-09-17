Google announces Windows desktop app with Spotlight-like search tool

Google announced the release of its new experimental app for Windows, which is particularly designed to assist people find what they need in reduced time.
The recently announced app will enable users to use an Alt + Space shortcut to browse for information from their computer files, Google Drive files, and the web within a couple of seconds.
The browser bar works similar to Mac’s Spotlight search, allowing users to instantly browse anything on the web and their device.
The new app is currently accessible via Search Labs, Google’s experimental program that allows people to experiment early-stage features and provide feedback ahead of their wider launch.
The Alphabet-owned Google further mentioned that the app has Google Lens built in, which means users can browse and select anything on their screen to do things quickly, translate text, and images to get help with math homework, and more.
With this release, users will have an option to switch between all results, AI mode, images, shopping, and videos, and more. They also have the option to switch to dark mode.
Availability
Notably, the recently introduced app is currently accessible only in English and for users in the US. A PC with Windows 10 or up is required to access it.