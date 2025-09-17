YouTube rolls out AI tools for 'next decade' of content creation

YouTube has opened up about its plan for creators for the next few decades with the introduction of fresh AI-powered tools.
During its annual Made On YouTube event, the video platform presented a new AI "creative partner" called Ask Studio, which can give personalised summaries of how a video is performing and what is the main point the audience is highlighting in the comments.
Referring to the new tool as the creator's "trusted companion", YouTube noted, "It'll provide personalised and actionable strategic insights based on knowledge of you as a creator, your channel, and how YouTube works."
On Tuesday, September 16, YouTube unveiled plans for a new AI feature that will help creators envision future videos, including generating a title, description, thumbnail, and narrative outline.
The announcement came as social media companies continue to aggressively lean into the AI boom, throwing AI agents and in-platform chatbots at users while integrating more AI-powered tools for creators.
Many creators have been experimenting with various AI tools for years, including ones rolled out by YouTube last year, to help them improve their videos.
The company is also expanding on existing features like automatic dubbing and deepfake detection.
As for live streams on the platform, YouTube says its new AI-powered highlights will automatically find and clip the "most compelling" moments from each stream to turn into Shorts that creators can then share.
Other features announced Tuesday include expanded A/B testing options for newly uploaded videos and the option to add up to five collaborators to one video.