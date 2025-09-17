Kylian Mbappé reaches 50-goal milestone with Real Madrid in style 

Kylian Mbappé took his Real Madrid goal tally to 50 in the team’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Marseille in the league phase of the Champions League.
According to AP, Mbappé converted penalty kicks in the 29th and 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The 50 goals for Mbappé have come in 64 matches with the Spanish powerhouse.
“It’s a pleasure to be here and experience another Champions League night,” the France star said. “It was a bit of a tough night because we went down to 10 men for a while, but we brought that Champions League spirit to the Bernabeu. It’s always like that at the Bernabeu, whatever happens. We always expect to win. Today we won and we’re very pleased.”
Marseille had taken the lead with Timothy Weah in the 22nd and Madrid went a man down in the 72nd when Dani Carvajal was sent off for head-butting the goalkeeper.
“I’m feeling really good,” Mbappé said after what was his sixth goal in five matches with Madrid to start the season. “I want us to move forward together in the same direction to win trophies.”
Mbappé said he needs to “to feel the pressure in situations” like the penalty kicks Tuesday.
His double helped Madrid reach 200 wins and 700 goals in the Champions League era.
Mbappé, named the man of the match, was Madrid’s top scorer last season, his first with the club since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.