Cardi B set to welcome first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has broken the internet with bombshell baby news.
The Please Me hitmaker is expecting first child with her new boyfriend, Stefon Diggs.
Cardi shared the update during her latest interview with CBS Mornings, which aired on Wednesday, September 17.
"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs," the 32-year-old American rapper told the anchor, Gayle King, in a pre-taped show.
To which, the anchor congratulated the critically-acclaimed singer before she replied to him, "I'm excited."
"I'm happy, I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," she said.
She additionally reflects on her new relationship with Stefon, saying, "And my man, we're very supportive of each other. We're in the same space in our careers."
The mom-of-three further noted that she and her new partner are going strong in their relationship and respecting each other’s respective careers.
Before dating Stefon Diggs, Cardi B had a brief relationship with her estranged husband and rapper, Offset.
The former couple, who parted ways last year, also co-parent their three kids, Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7, son Wave Set Cephus, 3, and daughter Blossom, whom they welcomed in September 2024.