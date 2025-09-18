Trump takes pride in ‘one of the highest honors of life’ at UK State Banquet

Donald Trump is extremely “grateful” to King Charles and Queen Camilla for their “extraordinary graciousness.”
On Wednesday, September 17, the British monarch and Queen Consort welcomed the 47th US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle for a high-profile State Banquet.
Notably, this marks Donald Trump’s second State Visit to the UK, making him the only American president to be invited twice.
During the glorious event, Trump expressed pride in “one of the highest honors of my life” and thanked the 76-year-old King for bestowing this historic honor on him.
Expressing pride in being first American president to be invited for State Visit twice:
"Your Majesty, Melania and I are equally grateful to you and Queen Camilla for your extraordinary graciousness. And to William and Kate, thank you so much it has been so great being with you today. Thank you so much,” began the President.
He continued, “It is a singular privilege to be the first American President welcomed here for a second state visit, that's a first and maybe it will be the last time. I hope it is actually. This is truly one of the highest honours of my life. I have such respect for you and such respect for your country.”
Praising King Charles:
Trump also heaped praise on King Charles, saying, "His Majesty the King has epitomised the fortitude, nobility and the spirit of the British monarchy and the British people.”
The US President also hailed King Charles for preserving the UK’s heritage, revitalizing its rivers, supporting artists and composers, planting trees and gardens, and safeguarding the architectural integrity of its cities, towns, and villages.
"And I just visited one of the most beautiful I've ever seen that you just completed,” he delightfully added.
Hailing Prince William and Princess Kate:
Speaking about Prince William and Princess Kate, Trump said, “I just want to say that His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness Prince of Wales, really amazing. We've gotten to know you and I think you're going to have an unbelievable success in future. Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness Princess Catherine so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful. It's really great honour. Thank you.”
Commending King Charles’s Efforts to Put ‘The Great’ Back into Great Britain:
"Many years ago, His Majesty opened his archives to a biographer. Among the documents was a letter from 1993 in which he described the patriotism and guided as many projects,” stated Trump.
The President lauded the British King’s strong desire to restore greatness to Britain and his devotion to serving areas of the UK that are beyond the realm of mirror legislation.
“If humanity speaks, writes, thinks and praises the language born on these aisles and perfected in the pages of Shakespeare and Dickens and Falkin, Lewis, Orwell and Kipling, who are incredible people, unbelievable people like we have rarely seen before, probably won't see again,” he added.
Highlighting deep cultural and historical bonds between UK and US:
During his speech, Donald Trump also celebrated the shared heritage and transcendent ties between the UK and the US.
"We're joined by history, by love and language, and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry, and destiny. We're like two notes in one chord or two verses of the Saint Paul, each beautiful on its own but really meant to be played together,” he said.
Trump noted, “The bond of kinship and identity between America and the United Kingdom is priceless and eternal. It's irreplaceable and unbreakable. And we are, as a country as you're now, doing unbelievably well. We had a very sick country one year ago, and today I believe we're the hottest country anywhere in the world. In fact, nobody's even questioning it.”
"But we owe so much of that to you and the footing that you gave us when we started together. We've done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history.”
"Together, we must defend the exceptional heritage that makes us who we are, and we must continue to stand for the values and the people of the English speaking world. And we do indeed stand for that.”
Thanking King Charles and Queen Camilla on behalf of all Americans:
As the President concluded his heartwarming speech, he expressed gratitude to King Charles and Queen Camilla, saying "On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to one of the great friendships, to two great countries and to His Majesty King Charles, a very, very special man and also a very, very special Queen. Thank you very much.”
Donald and Melania Trump’s two-day State Visit will conclude on Thursday, September 18, 2025.